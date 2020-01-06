Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson moved by Tom Hanks' speech at Golden Globes

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Monday paid tribute to Tom Hanks for his speech at Golden Globes where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Here is what "Jumanji: The Next Level" star had to say:

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that”

Amen, brother.

Tom Hanks is one of the kindest and coolest humans who exemplifies my favorite quote of - it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

Congratulations, my friend.

You’re a legend and your beautiful mana inspires so many - myself included.

And hell, I’m bound to tear up when I talk about my family too, so I get it man".





Hanks began his acceptance speech by joking about his early career stint on the 1970s TV comedy “The Love Boat” and saying that he had a bad cold that had made him particularly emotional.



He thanked his wife, Rita Wilson, and five children before acknowledging a long list of actors and directors who he said had contributed to his long success.

“You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you have every worked with,” Hanks said, naming Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Denzel Washington, and Charlize Theron, among others.

His speech served as a major inspirations for millions of his fans across the globe, including some people from the Tinsel town.



