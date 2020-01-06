Trump says Iran will 'never have a nuclear weapon'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"
The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama.
