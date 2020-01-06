Dawn CEO sends notice to Jami seeking 'unconditional apology' for rape allegation

Dawn Chief Executive Officer Hameed Haroon on Monday sought an "unconditional public apology" from filmmaker Jamshed 'Jami' Mahmood as he sent him a defamation notice, which also demanded a retraction of the allegations that the former raped the latter, Geo News reported.

The media mogul and the director have been entangled in a public dispute as Jami recently spoke up on Twitter confirming his alleged abuser was Haroon. The claims followed an October 2018 statement wherein the filmmaker had spoken about how a 'media tycoon' had raped him more than a decade ago.

According to Dawn.com, which spoke to the director, Jami confirmed having received the notice and said he was in the process of going over it. "He added, however, that an apology was 'not even a distant possibility'," the publication wrote.

"There is a lot that needs to be done for victims of sexual harassment and for future victims," Jami was quoted as saying.

Jami said that he has already covered, in his prior statements on social media, most of the points raised in the defamation notice.

Contents of the notice

The notice reads: "[...] Almost two months after circulating your first tweet on being allegedly raped, and strangely and abruptly travelling outside Pakistan, on December 28, 2019 on the social media platform Twitter, you falsely and maliciously labelled our client as an alleged rapist.

"Since then, you have been continuing to circulate this false allegation all over Pakistan, including Karachi and abroad. Our client categorically denies that he has ever perpetrated sexual assault on anyone and categorically denies that he has raped you."



The notice also repeats Haroon's earlier allegations against Jami, including that the filmmaker was 'defaming' the media tycoon at the behest of powerful interests in the state who wished to "destroy [Haroon's] credibility, especially his credibility as a leading advocate of the freedom of press."

According the Haroon's legal team, Jami issued "a false statement [...] to injure the reputation" of their client. The notice also says Jami wished to subject Haroon to "ridicule, unjust criticism, dislike, contempt and hatred and to target the freedom of the press".

It is noteworthy that Jami previously said he was summoned and assured of support if he went public with his rape allegations. However, he claimed that he had turned down the 'offer', saying his fight was not with Dawn as an institution but with the person who assaulted him.

The filmmaker was told to issue an "unconditional public apology" as well as a retraction of his rape allegation "from all social media posts and other media outlets within 14 days of the receipt of this notice," according to the notice.

He has been warned of criminal legal proceedings under Section 499 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, in case he does not comply.