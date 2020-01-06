What did Trump say about Iran war in 2012?

Almost everyone knows by now that everything that US President Donald Trump is doing now was contradicted or predicted by none other than himself on Twitter in the past.



In 2011, when then-president Barack Obama was campaigning for his reelection for a second term in the White House, Trump had claimed the Democrat leader would "start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate".



Then just a real estate mogul and not a politician, Trump had on November 30, 2011, tweeted that Obama would do so "in order to get elected".

Further, not only had he tweeted about it but had also said the same thing in a video statement on November 16, 2011, labelling Obama as a "weak" and "ineffective" president.



"We have a real problem in the White House. So, I believe that he will attack Iran sometime prior to the election, because he thinks that’s the only way he can get elected," he had said. "Isn’t it pathetic?"

However, Obama never went to war with Iran and won the reelection in 2012.

Last Friday, a US airstrike had killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, with Trump defending the attack by saying "he should have been taken out many years ago!"

Prior to that, he had tweeted the Star-Spangled Banner right after the airstrike, which came amid a looming impeachment trial in the Senate.



The US president has been advocating for an end to "stupid endless wars", ordering abruptly last October to withdraw military assets backing Kurdish forces in war-zone Syria. His peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has also been in talks with Kabul and the Afghan Taliban in order to pull out the troops.

"GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!" he had tweeted in his trademark all-caps style back in October.



"We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE! … Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

COVER IMAGE: US President Donald Trump addresses the media at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, US, September 25, 2018. AFP/Stephanie Keith/Files