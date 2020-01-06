Netizens demand answers from Priyanka Chopra over silence on JNU violence

Priyanka Chopra recently came under scrutiny for her silence and lack of support for JNU victims.

Twitter users took to their keyboards, demanding Priyanka to respond to their claims of silence. A few users even questioned the star's priorities and loyalties as an Indian after her silence began to ruffle feathers.

Her lack of response to the heinous crimes angered netizens who are perplexed over the star's reasoning to remain tight-lipped.

Other Bollywood A-listers wasted no time in responding to the issue and publicly condemning the damage done. Thus arising feelings of resentment towards the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood icon.

What ended up aggravating the issue was the fact that the star updated her social media with a picture from her attendance at the Golden Globes, yet failed to post one for the issues gripping her homeland.

Check out her post below

At that point, netizens seemed to have reached the pinnacle of their patience, they turned to their keyboards and began posting a slew of tweets against the star.





