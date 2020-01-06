close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Mehwish Hayat receives love from celebs and fans on 37th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Mehwish Hayat receives love from celebs and fans on 37th birthday

Mehwish Hayat, receipient of Pakistan’s fourth highest rank given to a civilian, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, kicked off her 37th birthday celebrations on Monday. 

The actress celebrated her birthday while receiving immense amounts of love from her fans.

The Load Wedding starlet got her Instagram posts filled up with wishes from netizens and tweets wishing her a happy birthday. 

Mehwish celebrated her birthday with celebrities from showbiz, including Sadaf Kanwal, Azfar Rehman, Aneela Murtaza, Mohammad Murtaza, and Akif Ilyas.

The actress is recently being applauded by netizens after she was trolled by television host Dr. Aamir Liaquat on opining about Iranian General’s Qassem Soleimani's killing. The host, in one of his tweets, remarked:

To which, Mehwish responded: 


