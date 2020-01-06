close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Ali Zafar backs Pakistan's stance on Iran-US crisis

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020

As the tensions  between Iran and US heighten over the killing of Iranian military commander Major  General Qassem Soleimani,  celebrities in Pakistan  are voicing concern over  the crisis that many think can spiral out of control. 

 Ali Zafar was the latest in the list of Pakistani  artists to express his views on  Monday.

Taking to Twitter, The "Teefa in Trouble" star urged the "people to stand up for peace" and  lauded Pakistan's stance that it would stay neutral in the crisis.

 "Any misadventure in the region is bound to be counter productive for everyone as it has always been," he said.

"There are no winners in this game. We the people must stand up for peace," he said. He ended his message with the hashtag #PeaceAnadLove.

Qassem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

