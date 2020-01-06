Anil Kapoor reveals heart-wrenching ordeal after learning about JNU violence

Anil Kapoor recently came out in support of the victims of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence in India. He condemned the acts of the perpetrators during a public appearance.

Students and faculty members at the Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University were attacked by masked assailants on Sunday night.



While attending the trailer launch of Mohit Suri’s Malang, the star revealed that he could not sleep after the incident came to light.

The actor stated, “It has to be condemned. It was quite sad and quite shocking. What I saw was very disturbing. In fact, main poori raat soya nahi yeh soch soch ke ki what is happening. (In fact, I did not sleep all night because I was thinking about what is happening)."

He added, "It has to be condemned. Violence se kuch hone wala nahi hai. Jinhone yeh kiya, they should be punished, absolutely. (Nothing will come out of violence. Those who are responsible for this should be punished)."