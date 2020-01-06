close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Anil Kapoor reveals heart-wrenching ordeal after learning about JNU violence

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Anil Kapoor reveals heart wrenching ordeal after hearing of JNU violence

Anil Kapoor  recently came out in support of the victims of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence in India. He condemned the acts of the perpetrators during a  public appearance.

Students and faculty members at the Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University were attacked by masked assailants on Sunday night. 

While attending the  trailer launch of Mohit Suri’s Malang, the star revealed that he  could not sleep after the incident came to light. 

The actor stated,  “It has to be condemned. It was quite sad and quite shocking. What I saw was very disturbing. In fact, main poori raat soya nahi yeh soch soch ke ki what is happening. (In fact, I did not sleep all night because I was thinking about what is happening)."

He added, "It has to be condemned. Violence se kuch hone wala nahi hai. Jinhone yeh kiya, they should be punished, absolutely. (Nothing will come out of violence. Those who are responsible for this should be punished)."

