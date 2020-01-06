close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
January 6, 2020

Twinkle Khanna's response to JNU campus violations spread new light

Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Twinkle Khanna is one name in Bollywood who is well known for her openness, she is often seen voicing her opinion on social media, regarding any and all atrocities that go on within the country.

Almost a day after the incident which occurred  on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi , actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna  shared a headline regarding the ongoing protests and the aftermath which ensued against the  controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

She wrote, “India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests, more strikes, more people on the street. This headline says it all.”

