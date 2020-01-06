NA committee on defence unanimously approves bills on armed forces chiefs' tenure

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak confirmed on Monday that the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence unanimously approved three amendment bills related to the tenure of serving chiefs of the armed forces.

Upon the demand of the opposition, the government has decided to follow due parliamentary process in passage of three amendment bills envisaging extension or re-appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and three services chiefs.



While speaking to media, Khattak confirmed the passing of the bills, saying: “ The bills have been passed. Congratulations to the nation. Everyone, including the government and opposition showed unity.”

While responding to a question regarding the amendments to the bill by the opposition, he said that they have been discussed.

He added that the bills will be presented for voting in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

As per the decision, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence met at the Parliament House today (Monday) to take up the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) bill, Pak Navy (Amendment) bill and Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) bill to accord its approval. After that the National Assembly's approval, the bills will be approved by the Senate Standing Committee on Defence before bills are passed by the Senate.



The bills would become acts of Parliament once signed by the president.





