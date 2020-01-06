Vaani Kapoor slams trolls calling her ‘manly and malnourished’

Vaani Kapoor is back at the grind after spending New Years vacations in a getaway with her girl friends.

The actor recently updated fans about her return in a mirror selfie, however some of the responses she received were nothing short of sickening.

In the picture, the star could be seen donning a blue sports bra over a pair of black yoga pants. Although there were a number of comments complementing the star, a few trolls also ended up bashing her.

One Instagram user called her 'manly', to which the star clapped back in full swing with a response sure to shut the troll up.

Vaani did not hold back with the trolls, she even ended up blocking them after a good clap back.



However, the star also received some backlash for putting her foot down. A user called out the star, calling her an 'attention seeker', as well as commenting on her grammar skills in the process.



