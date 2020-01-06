Vaani Kapoor slams trolls calling her ‘manly and malnourished’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vaani Kapoor is back at the grind after spending New Years vacations in a getaway with her girl friends.
The actor recently updated fans about her return in a mirror selfie, however some of the responses she received were nothing short of sickening.
In the picture, the star could be seen donning a blue sports bra over a pair of black yoga pants. Although there were a number of comments complementing the star, a few trolls also ended up bashing her.
One Instagram user called her 'manly', to which the star clapped back in full swing with a response sure to shut the troll up.
Vaani did not hold back with the trolls, she even ended up blocking them after a good clap back.
However, the star also received some backlash for putting her foot down. A user called out the star, calling her an 'attention seeker', as well as commenting on her grammar skills in the process.
