Anurag Kashyap confesses to a mid-life crisis

Anurag Kashyap came out, candidly, about his emotions, evolution, struggles, as well as about the mid-life crisis he has been battling through.



The director has always been vocal about his opinions, revealing how his knowledge has increased, and he has better, “political awareness and has grown up in time.”

The script writer has written a large number of scripts over the years, from movies such as Nayak (2001), Yuva (2004), Water (2005) and Udaan (2010). Since then, the director has already been dealing with a mid-life crisis.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, he was quoted as saying, “I am reaching mid-life now and the crisis has kicked in big time. It has started reflecting in my work, my stories and the choice of things that I am trying to do. Now, I think I am getting more condense and complex. But there is also simplifying the complexity — the ideas are complex, but I am able to simplify them. Earlier, I wouldn’t care about this.”

Anurag was asked about box office numbers and his view on them, to which he replied, "Everyone cares about numbers. Over the years, I have understood that I don’t want to dumb down to reach out to maximum, but I want to reach out to enough that it sustains me. But I definitely care about numbers.”

The writer-directir also went on to detail his point of view on the digital world and how it has ended up shaping cinema.

He said, “For me all these new platforms are a boon. My primary job is to tell stories and now I can tell it in uninhibited way in a world that suddenly gone so moral. I am very happy about OTT platforms not being censored and I would never want it to be censored. I am totally anti-censor.”