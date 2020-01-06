US-Iran crisis: Pakistan does not support any unilateral action, says FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that Pakistan does not support any side and will not become a party to the the US-Iran crisis.

While giving a policy statement in the Senate today, the foreign minister spoke regarding Pakistan's role after the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and other officials by a US drone strike on Friday in Baghdad.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan will not become a part of the Iran and US crisis.

“Our policy is not to add fuel to the fire, neither will we become a part of it,” said the foreign minister.

He said that Pakistan works on its set of principles, adding that the region of Middle East cannot afford to have a new war.

“If there is fire then even we cannot escape the far-reaching effects,” he added.

The foreign minister, in his address, said that Pakistan has cautioned Iran against any further escalation.

A day earlier, the FM held telephonic conversations with counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey Sunday as rising tensions between Iran and the US continue to threaten peace in the Middle East.

Qassem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

Soleimani was the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Friday that Iran would seek harsh revenge for his death.

Trump responded to that and other strong words from Tehran with a series of tweets on Saturday, saying Iran “is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets”.