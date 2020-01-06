Deepika Padukone welcomes Ranveer Singh with a kiss at 'Chhapaak' sets in unseen video

Deepika Padukone was treated to a surprise of a sudden visit by her husband Ranveer Singh at the sets of her movie Chhapaak.



The makers of the film have been spoiling fans with videos, pictures, promotional events and guest appearances left, right and center and a new BTS video released ended up shocking fans with its sweet surprise.

In the video posted, director, Meghna Gulzar is seen trying her very best to shoot the movie despite a large crowd of fans flocking to the set in Delhi.

Deepika was heard talking about the production hurdles the film presented, and how shooting in Delhi was one of the most difficult of tasks.

The star revealed that she would often have to miss her family, along with many other crew members on set.

In one of the collective snip bits, fans even got a glimpse of Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh crashing the set.

Deepika was caught greeting him with a peck on his cheek and this bit of PDA sent fans over the edge. Other bits of cute bonding times were also caught by the camera, as both stars were seen catching up while on set.

Deepika was sitting in her full prosthetic makeup during the break, sitting with her arm around her man.

Even Meghna was seen hugging her husband Govind Sandhu, and sharing a moment with her lyricist father Gulzar.