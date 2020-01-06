close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Reese Witherspoon spotted going for a rigorous run ahead of Golden Globes appearance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Reese Witherspoon spotted going for a rigorous run ahead of Golden Globes appearance 

Reese Witherspoon was sighted having a pre-Golden Globes run with a friend in Los Angeles.

The actress was clad in an all-black tracksuit with a black Alo brand baseball cap, black sunglasses, and a waist bag hooked on.

Reese Witherspoon in Golden Globe Awards 2020

The actress was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category alongside Jennifer Anniston, rooting for The Morning Show.

Unfortunately, the actress couldn’t make it to the award as it was bagged by Olivia Colman for her impeccable performance in Netflix's The Crown. 

Olivia Colman giving acceptance speech after bagging Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series - Drama category in The Crown


Latest News

More From Entertainment