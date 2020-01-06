Reese Witherspoon spotted going for a rigorous run ahead of Golden Globes appearance

Reese Witherspoon was sighted having a pre-Golden Globes run with a friend in Los Angeles.

The actress was clad in an all-black tracksuit with a black Alo brand baseball cap, black sunglasses, and a waist bag hooked on.

The actress was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category alongside Jennifer Anniston, rooting for The Morning Show.

Unfortunately, the actress couldn’t make it to the award as it was bagged by Olivia Colman for her impeccable performance in Netflix's The Crown.



