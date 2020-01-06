Sonam Kapoor tweeted side effects of spreading fake propaganda

Sonam Kapoor has always been a supporter of justice and she recently chimed in with her two cents, regarding the genuinity of whatsapp chats, in determining the truth.

She warned her Twitter followers against the consequences associated with spreading 'fake propaganda' on social media platforms. She retweeted a post saying, “Beware of fake propaganda. Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate.”

She also went on to tweet regarding the power social media holds and urged her followers to use it as a tool for justice, and to 'build', rather than to 'destroy'.



The incident originally took place on Sunday when students and teachers were brutally beaten up with rods and hockey sticks, while acid was thrown on their faces at the JNU campus in Delhi.

