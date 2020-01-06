Lunar Eclipse 2020: New Year's first Lunar Eclipse time and date

ISLAMABAD: The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be witnessed during the night between January 10 and 11, according to Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics.



The eclipse (Penumbral Lunar Eclipse) will be visible in Pakistan and various other countries, ISPA Director Dr Javed Iqbal said.

He went on to say that the lunar eclipse will begin at 10:07 PM on Friday, 10th January 2020 and end at 02:12 AM on Saturday, 11 January 2020.

Its duration will be four hours and five minutes.

The ISPA director further said that weather will be partly cloudy on night between 10 and 11 January.