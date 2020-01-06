Brad Pitt trolls tabloids with a hilarious joke about his love life at the Golden Globes

Hollywood’s leading actor Brad Pitt never fails to leave headlines over his love life that is under constant scrutiny.

And it looks like the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor has had enough as he took the opportunity at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday to throw some major shade at tabloids that waste no time in giving birth to conjecture about his love interests.

As the actor accepted the accolade for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he dropped an amusing comment.

“I wanna say hi to my folks, because hey! They’re back in the Ozarks. I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward,” he said leading to the crowd bursting into laughter.

Brad’s comments come in light of his recurrent linkups with not just ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie but also Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.