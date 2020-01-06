Shane Warne to auction baggy green to help Australia's bushfire victims

In a bid to raise funds for bushfire victims of Australia, legspin legend Shane Warne has decided to auction off his coveted baggy green cap which he sported during his Test career.

The bowling great took to Instagram to announce his decision, adding that he had worn the cap throughout his 145-match Test career.





The item, which is accompanied by a signed certification of authenticity by him, is expected to fetch a generous price as the top bid made it to six figures within the first hour of its bidding.

Even England’s former captain Michael Vaughan offered $25,000 (Australian dollars) for the cap.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Warne hoped that the highly coveted item could bag a pretty penny for the generous cause.

"I’ve decided how I can help, and the baggy green cap that I wore through my 145-Test career. I’ve decided to put it up for auction, and however much money is raised, hopefully it’s a significant amount of funds," Warne hoped.

The former spinner added that the auction was the "least I can do" in light of the "touching" catastrophe.

"To give my cap away to someone that could wear it or have it, and just be proud of having it, it’s the least I can do. We’re all trying our best. Everyone wants to help out because it’s touched us all."

Warner is one of many other names in cricket whom have pledged to donate for the cause.

Australian fast bowlers have announced a donation for $1000 per wicket taken in the Sydney Test whereas Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell will be donating $250 for every six struck in the ongoing Big Bash League.