Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas upset over their puppy not getting a Golden Globes invite?

On the brightest night full of glamorous Hollywood stars, the crowd-favourite celebrity couple, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas stood out at the red carpet of Golden Globes 2020 with their perfect outfits and happy faces but a small regret.

The couple attended the event as the presenters for the award of Best Comedy Series, which was won by Fleabag. Both, Priyanka and Nick appeared to be extremely delighted to attend the event together for the first time. However, the duo had let out a little joke as they complained about not receiving the invitation for Gino.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, prior to the ceremony, the Sucker hit maker opened up about the dearest present gifted to him by his ladylove. “She surprised me on our anniversary with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino,” he said and added, “He’s the best.”

The 27-year-old singer also joked about his puppy, saying, “We thought about bringing him tonight, but they said no.” The Quantico actor also added, “He didn’t get an invite.”

The two looked charismatic in a black and pink, combo. While the 37-year-old actor adorned a pink off-the-shoulder trailed gown with an elegant diamond necklace, Nick looked handsome in a double-breasted black suit.

Both the stars kept their fans updated posting photos and videos of getting ready for the big event.









