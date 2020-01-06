Deepika Padukone is as cute as a button in Ranveer Singh's adorable birthday post

Bollywood’s undisputed queen Deepika Padukone had rang in her 34th birthday on Sunday and commemorating his queen on her special day was our favourite hero Ranveer Singh.

The 34-year-old 83 actor turned to his 28 million Instagram followers and dropped a treat for them on his ladylove’s 34th birthday with an endearing post.

"Happy Birthday to my Lil' Marshmallow @deepikapadukone," Ranveer wrote on a photo of the Tamasha diva as a baby.

The duo had celebrated Deepika’s special day by heading to Lucknow and celebrating at a café managed by acid attack survivors.



This comes only a few days before her latest offering Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar sees the light of day on January 10, 2020.