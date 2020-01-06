Golden Globes: Ricky Geravais steals the show with fiery monologue full of expletives

British actor Ricky Geravais proved once again to be one of the most outspoken stars in the industry as his speech at the Golden Globes stole the show on Sunday.



Creator of Office and host for the evening, Geravais, delivered a fiery monologue heaving of expletives as he took shots at the Hollywood stars for using the platform to not stretch their acceptance speeches by commenting on the current political scenario of the world.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world,” he said.

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and [expletive] off. OK?”

He further reminded the crowd that this marks the fifth time he is hosting the glitzy event while spraying some contemporary references including that of #MeToo and the college admissions scandal.

Taking a dig at Felicity Huffman’s prison sentence, he said: “I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

Moreover, he noted that while the event has in attendance several of the industry’s leading film executives from companies standing poles apart, what they have in common is that they are all “terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for you, he's coming for you."

In another joke aimed at the current changing scenario with the domination of streaming giants, Geravais termed the Golden Globes as an old-fashioned award show while the world should just be grateful to Netflix.

The stand-up comedian also took shots at Jeffrey Epstein as he dropped references of Netflix’s Afterlife, saying: “Spoiler alert, there's a season two, so in the end, he didn't kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Sorry, I know he's your friend.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was also poked fun at as he said took a jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s age gap with girlfriend Camila Morrone saying: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was nearly too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, 'C'mon, mate.”