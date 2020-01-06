Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie steal limelight at Golden Globes

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie have stunned the fans with their charismatic personalities at the Golden Globes, and they look more loved up than ever.

The couple's dazzling appearance at the glitzy event mesmerized the fans. They then adopted their best smoldering poses as they stopped for photos together.

Twitter erupted with swoons as they took to the red carpet together and greeted each other, beaming.



The duo married in 2018 after they played on-screen lovers in Game Of Thrones.



Kit played Jon Snow, while Rose played Ygritte and they began dating on and off in 2012.