Iran removes uranium enrichment limits as tension with US rise

TEHRAN: Iran moved closer to resuming its nuclear weapons programme on Sunday as tensions with the US rose to an all-time high after a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Iran announced its fifth step back from a nuclear deal, saying it will forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges" a day after Trump threatened to hit 52 targets in Iran 'very hard and very fast'.



Earlier in the day, Iran condemned US President Donald Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after he threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacked Americans or the US assets in retaliation for Soleimani's killing.

As the two countries assailed each other in a war of words, the European Union (EU), Britain, and Oman urged the parties to seek to de-escalate the crisis.

Soleimani, Iran’s pre-eminent military commander, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

