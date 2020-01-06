Iran removes uranium enrichment limits as tension with US rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran moved closer to resuming its nuclear weapons programme on Sunday as tensions with the US rose to an all-time high after a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.
Iran announced its fifth step back from a nuclear deal, saying it will forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges" a day after Trump threatened to hit 52 targets in Iran 'very hard and very fast'.
Earlier in the day, Iran condemned US President Donald Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after he threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacked Americans or the US assets in retaliation for Soleimani's killing.
As the two countries assailed each other in a war of words, the European Union (EU), Britain, and Oman urged the parties to seek to de-escalate the crisis.
Soleimani, Iran’s pre-eminent military commander, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.
TEHRAN: Iran moved closer to resuming its nuclear weapons programme on Sunday as tensions with the US rose to an all-time high after a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.
Iran announced its fifth step back from a nuclear deal, saying it will forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges" a day after Trump threatened to hit 52 targets in Iran 'very hard and very fast'.
Earlier in the day, Iran condemned US President Donald Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after he threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacked Americans or the US assets in retaliation for Soleimani's killing.
As the two countries assailed each other in a war of words, the European Union (EU), Britain, and Oman urged the parties to seek to de-escalate the crisis.
Soleimani, Iran’s pre-eminent military commander, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.