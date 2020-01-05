Colin Kaepernick divides internet over stance on Qassem Suleimani's killing

American footballer Colin Kaepernick is under attack from conservatives in the United States for his tweets that he sent out to condemn US killing of a top Iranian general.



The tweets came hours before tens of thousands of Iranians took to streets to attend the funeral of Qassem Suleimani who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.

Karpernick took to Twitter to share that there was nothing new about American terrorist attacks against "Black and Brown" people for the expansion of American imperialism.

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world," he said in another tweet.

As the Republications criticized Kaepernick, others voiced support for him to have the courage to call out the American government over its killing of Iranian military figure.







