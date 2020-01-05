close
Sun Jan 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
January 5, 2020

Colin Kaepernick divides internet over stance on Qassem Suleimani's killing

World

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 05, 2020

American footballer  Colin Kaepernick is under attack from  conservatives in  the United States   for  his tweets that he sent out to condemn  US killing of a top  Iranian general.

The tweets came  hours before tens of thousands of Iranians  took to streets to attend the funeral of Qassem Suleimani who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.

Karpernick took to Twitter to share that there was nothing new about American terrorist attacks  against "Black and Brown" people for the expansion  of American imperialism.

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world," he said in another tweet.

As the Republications criticized  Kaepernick, others  voiced support for him to have the courage to call out the American government over its killing of Iranian military figure.



Latest News

More From World