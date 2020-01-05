Fawad Chaudhry reportedly slaps TV anchor Mubasher Lucman in spat involving Hareem Shah

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry slapped TV anchor Mubasher Lucman Sunday after the two were involved in a spat over Tik Tok star Hareem Shah, Geo News reported.



Geo News' Lahore bureau chief Raees Ansari said the event took place at the Valima ceremony of Provincial Minister of Punjab for Irrigation Mohsin Laghari's son. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani were also present at the event.

Ansari disclosed that Tareen and Chaudhry were talking about allegations Lucman had levelled on him during a TV show, salaciously linking the federal minister to Hareem Shah.

It was at that moment that Lucman arrived at the event, triggering a war of words between him and Chaudhry over the issue. Chaudhry reportedly protested at the accusations thrown at him during Lucman's show. It was then that the federal minister slapped the TV anchor and shoved him. The altercation was stopped when people intervened to break up the fight.

Soon afterwards, both Chaudhry and Lucman left the event.

Chaudhry tacitly admitted to the act, taking to Twitter and slamming the TV anchor by saying that "people like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism".

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry had also slapped another TV anchor named Sami Ibrahim in June 2019. He had also used slurs against Ibrahim in a subsequent statement.

His outburst had come over Ibrahim’s allegation that some from within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — of which Chaudhry is a part — were conspiring against Prime Minster Imran Khan’s government and the Pakistan Army.