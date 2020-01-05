Kajol gives her take on Bollywood's pay parity: 'Slowly things are getting better'

Bollywood beauty Kajol ahead of the release of her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is giving her take on one of B-Town’s hottest topics: pay parity.

Speaking to Mid Day about the much-discussed issue in Bollywood of the gender pay gap in the Indian cinematic industry, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared her views.

"Audience has been changing in the past few years. Slowly but surely, things are getting better. Filmmakers are making films on all kinds of subjects and they are working. The audience needs to let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 crore,” she said.

"I always felt like I deserved a little bit more but I only got this much,” she added.

Meanwhile on the work front, her upcoming film directed by Om Raut, starring Saif Ali Khan and Neha Sharma, will be ready to hit theaters this week on January 10, 2020.

