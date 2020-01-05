Priyanka Chopra's note to her family left fans emotional

Priyanka Chopra recently left her fans floored when she posted one of the most adorable pictures from her family vacation. The star dropped an emotional note as well which tugged at her fans's heart strings.



The note she penned down in her post detailed her gratefulness upon being able to spend quality time with her family.

She wrote, “Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.”

In one of the pictures posted, the star can be seen alongside her man Nick Jonas, they both can be seen standing on their knees, which Nick kisses her on the cheek.

Check out her post below:



