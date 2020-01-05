Akshay Kumar's response to Good Newwz's overwhelming success

Akshay Kumar recently seems to have been overwhelmed by the success and love that this film Good Newwz received, after its initial release. The movie ended up crossing $6.42 million (Rs 45.58 crore), within only the first week.



Akshay Kumar told IANS, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation."



Akshay got lost in the movie and its loving songs in a recent Twitter post. In the video the star can be heard singing along to songs, totally "tripping over it."

Check out the post below:



