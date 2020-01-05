Karan Johar writes a heartfelt note on the success of Good Newwz

Karan Johar bore his heart out in an Instagram post to the team and cast of Good Newwz, from Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, after the film crossed the Rs 200cr mark worldwide.



Filmmaker and Bollywood powerhouse, Karan Johar's congratulatory Instagram post was well received by fans and the cast of Good Newwz, alike.

He excitedly revealed how the film crossed the Rs 200-crore-mark in worldwide box office collection. Good Newwz has ended up impressing both critics and audiences alike with its witty humor and significant message.

Karan shared a poster from the film last Friday, writing, “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies!"

"To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb!" he added.

"Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!” Karan concluded by writing.

Check out his post below:



