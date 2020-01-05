Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur's reaction to paps

Saif Ali Khan recently went candid during a recent interview, he revealed a number of things regarding his professional and personal life, however one of the most shocking bits was Tamuir's reaction towards the paparazzi.



During an interview with Times Of India, the star revealed that his son does not like media attention and ends up frowning whenever he sees a camera pointed towards his face.

He revealed that his son would rather, “be normal and ignored”. Whenever his son see's a camera, Saif reveals that Taimur reacts by saying, “He’s like, “No picture!” And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure.”

However, the father revealed that, on the other hand, he understands why people love to see his son's adorable antics, he said, “But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy, because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love.”

However, he went onto say, “But unfortunately sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that’s something he has grown up with. And it’s not something that any of us enjoy, but what to do?”







