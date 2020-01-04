Katrina Kaif stuns fans with New Year Instagram picture

While most of the B-Town celebrities took to their social media accounts to send New Year greetings to their fans on Tuesday, Katrina Kaif has taken a little while longer to share what she thinks about the beginning of 2020.

The Bollywood diva on Saturday took to Instagram to share her thoughts in the shape of an inspirational quote that spoke volumes about her outlook on life in general.

The quote accompanied a lovely picture of the actress smiling for the camera.

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year," the captioned read.







