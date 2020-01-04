Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to be seated ‘feet apart’ at Golden Globes: Will they rekindle romance?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will be seated only ‘feet apart’ from each other at this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday.



The former flames will be sitting in the same vicinity at the high-profile event amidst news of their reunion floating in every day.

“There’s no reason why there would be any sort of issue with Jen and Brad to be sitting near each other,” a show insider spilled to Hollywood Life.

It went on to add, “They are on great terms and totally support each other."

It was revealed that executives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have seated the former married couple, who split in 2005, alongside each other at separate tables at the event inside the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton hotel.

The source continued, "Clearly, there is still interest in seeing them together, so it would make sense for organisers to want to seat them near each other, and if that is what happens, they will be totally fine with it. They’re dear friends.”

Meanwhile, another source added, “They are friends and will likely chat during a commercial or something.

"They are not worrying about being in the same room or being seated near each other. It is really a non-issue. They are both looking forward to a fun night,” it said.