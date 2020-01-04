KP cabinet shuffled after CM Khan expresses dissatisfaction with performance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan expressed dissatisfaction over ministers’ performances and decided to change their portfolios, on Saturday.

Aiming to improve the efficiency of the provincial cabinet, the Khan added two more ministers and eight special assistants, advisors’ to the cabinet.

Iqbal Wazir and Shah Mahmood were the two new ministers added to the cabinet amid the shuffle that took place.

Minister for Local Bodies Shahram Khan Tarakai has now been given charge of the Health Ministry.

Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah’s portfolio has now been changed to minister for Social Welfare.

Communication and Works minister Akbar Ayub Khan has now been given charge of the Education department.

Former special assistant for Information Technology (I.T) to CM Khan, Kamran Bangash, has now been assigned the portfolio of Local Bodies.

The chief minister has also appointed Arif Ahmed Zai, Riaz Khan, Shafi Ullah, Zahoor Shakir Wazir Zada, Azam Swati, Ghazan Jamal and Taj Muhammad as his new special assistants.