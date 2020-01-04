PM Imran urges IG Punjab to reform police, assures him of support

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the Inspector-General (IG) Punjab to reform the police and assured him that the federal government was ready to lend support if he needed.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a model police station at Mianwali, the premier said the government will have to reform Punjab Police.

He said that the government will stand with the IG Punjab if he reforms police and would support him as well.

The prime minister said model courts will facilitate people and provide them relief. He said those who came to police stations were looking for relief. He urged police officials to do their best to provide relief to complainants.

He criticised predecessor governments by saying that the past 30 years of rule had destroyed systems in the country.

"Previously, politicians used to appoint their cronies to control police stations," he said. "We have to make Punjab Police a modern force. When our government took over in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the morale of the police was destroyed. We made KP police a non-political entity."

The prime minister said all one needed was the will to achieve and the rest followed.

This is not the first time that the prime minister has spoken about reforming the Punjab Police. In January last year when four people, including two women, had been gunned down in the Sahiwal massacre, the premier had tweeted that he would “review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it.”

In November, the Punjab Government made major changes to the police by shuffling DPOs and other police officials from one city to another.

Critics and opposition parties have, however, slammed the government for not doing enough to reform police in Punjab.