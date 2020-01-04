Robbers loot valuables from house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore

LAHORE: A robbery took place at the house of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew during the wee hours of Saturday.

Shershah, the prime minister's nephew, registered an FIR against three unidentified persons for entering his house at around 04:00am and making away with a cheque worth Rs3 million, jewelry, and an old pistol that belonged to his grandfather.

As per the report, the robbers forced Shershah's wife to sign the cheque.

Police said they suspected the gardener's son was involved in the crime and that he would be arrested soon along with the rest of the culprits.