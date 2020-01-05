US-Iran tensions: Security alert issued in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has issued a threat alert amid heightened tensions between US and Iran, following the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The Home Department its letter to the Director General Sindh Rangers, Inspector General Sindh and all the commissioners has requested to increase the security citing tense situation in the region.

"I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Interior letter for enhanced security arrangements for the Iranian and US nationals and establishments in the current security scenario in order to avoid any untoward incident," read the letter issued by the additional secretary.

On Friday, the US Embassy in Islamabad issued a countrywide security alert, restricting travel by US government employees and asked them to postpone non-essential official movements in the wake of a possible reaction of the assassination of Soleimani.

“Given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq, the US Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees. The US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements," the alert read.

The US Embassy also urged US citizens in Pakistan to monitor their surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity. They were advised to avoid crowds, keep a low profile and be aware of their surroundings.