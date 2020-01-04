Sourav Ganguly can rebuild Indo-Pak cricketing relations: Rashid Latif

Former captain Rashid Latif has said that it was former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly’s persistent efforts to convince the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to tour Pakistan in 2004 which made the "highly memourable" visit possible.

"In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players. It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap," Latif said in an interview with an English daily.

Given the pivotal role that the former Indian skipper played, Latif said that Ganguly, who currently serves as the president of the BCCI, could help rebuild lost connections between the two boards.

Furthermore, Latif pressed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan to take measures that ensure the resumption of bilateral series between the two countries.

"As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB. Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won't improve for both countries," Latif opined.

"The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket. PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players," he concluded.