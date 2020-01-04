Deepika Padukone used Ranveer Singh's money for 'Chhapaak'?





Deepika Padukone who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Chhapaak has recently opened up about not putting her hubby, Ranveer Singh’s money in the film.

However the diva turning down these rumors, made it clear that it’s all ‘her money’.

During a media interaction at the launch event of the title track for the movie, a reporter asked the Padmaavat actor if her husband has also invested in her debut production, to which the 33-year-old actor responded, “Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? [Excuse me, all of this was my own money. Who said this?]”

The film’s director, Meghna Gulzar, also asserted that it’s not right to just assume that Ranveer also took part in the project’s production.

Deepika also opened up about not taking the film as a ‘big risk' as she said: “It is something that she (Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn’t been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it.”

The Bajirao Mastani star also reflected on her journey from an actor to her first production. “The entire journey was special. I don’t think i can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding.”

Expressing her hopes from the film, she added: “It’s the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people’s reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna’s vision.”

The film is slated to hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020.