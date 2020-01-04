Gas crisis: SNGPL to refund Rs513mn to gas consumers

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that it will refund Rs513 million to its consumers in cases where the site pressure was lower than the billing pressure, Geo News reported.

According to a notification, the SNGPL’s board of directors, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan and after critically examining the matter, “has directed the management to arrange physical cross-checking of actual delivery pressure and in this respect, cases are being identified where the current site pressure is less than the billing pressure.”

The measure by SNGPL comes after fluctuating gas pressure “due to different technical parameters, including supply and demand situation and seasonal impact”.

SNGPL added that as a result, the company was processing a refund of total Rs513million to the consumers, out of which, the amount already refunded in February/March, 2019, stands at approximately Rs50million, while the amount being refunded now, stands at approximately Rs463million.

The company further said that the exercise of physical cross-checking and subsequent adjustment of amount will continue.

In March 2019, the prime minister had also directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to refund the excess amount charged to the customers under the pretext of gas charges.

The prime minister had cited departmental investigations to reveal that excessive amount was charged to as many as 30 per cent consumers.