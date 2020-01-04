PML-N goes haywire after ‘unconditional support’ to extension

ISLAMABAD: A couple of days after the Supreme Court’s short order on the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a key leader of PML-N was approached. He was appreciated for the party’s neutral role during the course of judicial proceeding. Where reciprocity was promised,support was also sought for the passage of legislation as desired by the apex court to regulate the extension procedure.

A meeting followed in London. This was between the top leadership and the members of Parliamentary Advisory Group who had flown there from Pakistan. Among others, extension issue also came under discussion. The party leadership conveyed its decision of supporting the bill whenever tabled in the Parliament, background conversation with the insiders has revealed.

By then, detailed judgment was awaited. The government went into review petition against it. In between, no communication occurred between leadership in London and party stalwarts in Pakistan. A month passed this way. As the federal cabinet approved the draft bill for laying it before the National Assembly, the meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary party was convened late Thursday. Khawaja Asif, the parliamentary leader put across this message of he had received a month ago.

How the party’s lawmakers reacted is now a history. They went haywire on the question of “unconditional support.” The PML-N’s supporters on social media and senior journalists trolled the leadership due to historic U-turn on “vote ko izzat du” slogan. Khawaja came under attack from all and sundry. The parliamentary party accused him of playing the role of devil’s advocate.

The PML-N leaders in NAB custody were also spitting fire. The hardest line was taken by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is presently hospitalized. Hot exchanges took place, according to a senior leader who is part of Parliamentary Advisory Group. Some of them dubbed it a “sell out” deal on the part of top leadership who, they alleged, are more concerned about their personal relief than of others languishing in jails.

Contents of the bill turned out the trigger of discontent, according to the insiders. The PML-N thought the bill would be person-specific, said a party leader. We tended to perceive that matter would end at granting extension to the sitting army chief, according to a source, whereas the bill is set to pave the way for such matters in future. Shahid was conveyed the same impression by a couple of party leaders during his meeting at the last court’s appearance.

The top leadership became unnerved at this resentment within the party and among its supporters. Khawaja was in the eye of storm. On the one hand, he was failing in pacifying the parliamentary party and on the other hand, he was being grilled by the top leadership. He argued that he had done what he was asked to do—to extend unconditional support. Top leadership was of the view that it should have been consulted afresh instead of taking forward its words given a month ago. The decision was made to support the bill but it was taken well before its contents were made public and that the party should not have supported the government’s move to pass it within 36-hour.

Khawaja eventually threated to resign Thursday night and the leadership stopped him from doing that at a time when other leaders are already in jail. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, also tendered her resignation in protest over this abject surrender. Nawaz asked her to revert the decision arguing that many others would follow her if she did that.

Finally, discussion turned to ways and means of controlling the damage. Shahid and Khawaja were in regular contact with the leadership in London but from separate places. Initially, it was decided that Maryam Nawaz would tweet to dispel the impression of “unconditional support” of a bill being passed in haste.

However, the agreement was reached on drafting a letter on behalf of Mian Nawaz Sharif to Khawaja Asif. The letter was drafted by Shahid who passed it on to the leadership for forwarding to Khawaja. It was also decided that from now on, PML-N would act in accordance with the roadmap given in the letter. In case of refusal from the government to agree on this, PML-N would not support the bill.

As the letter was sent to Khawaja, it was subsequently shared with the media from London. Khawaja initially denied having received the letter until Friday noon. A source close to him said he had not checked the phone earlier therefore was not aware of its receipt. As he read the letter, he subsequently conveyed the message to the government about his leadership’s decision.

Whether the PML-N will support the person-specific legislation (which is a majority view of the party) or stamp its approval on the government’s introduced bill remains to be seen. Equally important question is whether the government abide by the instructions of Nawaz Sharif regarding the legislative procedure as detailed in the letter or not. The party is under instruction not to support the bill if his advice is ignored by the government. Sources close to the PML-N’s supreme leader claims he has decided to side with the people, not party, if a situation arises where party doesn’t obey his command.