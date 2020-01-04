Golden Globes 2020: All you need to know about the glitzy event

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's eminent personalities are all set to shine at the glitzy Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday. The star-studded gala in Beverly Hills is being regarded as the most lavish event ahead of next month's Oscars.

The 77th edition of the ceremony would air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Sunday (January 5).

British comedian Ricky Gervais to host the ceremony for a record fifth time, promised it will be "the very last time". His provocative barbs have both riled and delighted Hollywood stars in previous years.

Netflix seems to dominate the much-awaited award ceremony with an overwhelming 34 nominations across film and television categories, and is the hot favorite to win several major gongs at the starry event.

The potential winners include Scarlett Johansson, of Marriage Story, and Eddie Murphy, the star of Dolemite is My Name.



Among others, they will be contesting against A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and many.



The movies and shows that won the most nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of international journalists who vote on each category, include Marriage Story, The Irishman, The Crown, Unbelievable and Chernobyl.









