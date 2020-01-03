Mehwish Hayat shuts down misogynist troll

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat on Friday hit back at a fan who questioned her ability to understand international affairs.

The actress had joined the chorus of condemnation of US airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq when a user passed a misogynistic remarks while replying to her on Twitter.

The user went on to question women's ability to understand international affairs.

"Since when women started understanding international affairs," he commented.

Giving a tit-for-tat response, she wrote "Joan of Arc , Cleopatra , Margaret Thatcher, Benazir Bhutto to name a few ! It’s about time you come out of that little hole you’re living in and smell the coffee,".

In her first tweet, The Pakistani actress had lamented the escalation between US and Iran that she thought has brought the world to the brink of war shortly after the beginning of the new year.

"Can’t believe that just 72 hours into 2020 & the world is already teetering on the edge of war," she wrote on Twitter.

She said she thinks such a situation arises when "leader of the free world" takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws, in a reference to US President Donald Trump.

"I guess this is wht happens when the "leader of the free world"takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws. This isn’t just abt Iran &USA.God protect us #Soleimani," she tweeted.



