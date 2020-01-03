Justin Bieber asks fans to follow him on TikTok

Justin Beiber on Friday asked his fans to follow him on TikTok, hours after he released his new song titled "Yummy".

"Follow me on Tik tok hope ur enjoying the music WUV YOU GUYTH WIF ALL MY HAWWTTT," he captioned his Instagram post that also contained a video.



Bieber on Friday released new solo music – for the first time since 2016 – and fans can’t get enough of his new song titled Yummy.



Hours later, the singer shared a video clip on his Instagram account with his 124 million followers.

While fans were already excited to finally hear Yummy, his "WUV YOU GUYTH WIF ALL MY HAWWTTT” took the excitement to a whole new level.

"WUV YOU GUYTH WIF ALL MY HAWWTTT‘ hit me hard since he hasn’t said that in ages," a fan said on Twitter.

“WUV YOU GUYTH WIF ALL MY HAWWT” I’M ACTUALLY CRYIN RN DON’T TOUCH ME I LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH WITH ALL MY HAWWT," said another.

While expressing the hope that fans are loving his new song, The 25-year old singer asked them to follow him on TikTok too.







