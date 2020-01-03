Katy Perry discloses about fighting depression; reveals her savior

Katy Perry recently opened up about her battle with depression and admired her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s efforts in helping her overcome it.

The Small Talk singer shared a special form of deep affection with fiancé Orlando Bloom while speaking to a famous e-magazine. The singer claimed she was having a rough time particularly in between 2017 and 2018, when she didn’t even want to “get out of bed”.

Katy expressed, "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.”

Speaking about her relationship with Orlando, the musician admired his cooperative nature. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

The Bon Appétit singer started dating Orlando in 2017, but called it quits a year later due to work responsibilities. Though, the couple got back together in April 2018, followed by Orlando proposing Katy a few months later.



