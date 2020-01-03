close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Katy Perry discloses about fighting depression; reveals her savior

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 03, 2020

Katy Perry recently opened up about her battle with depression and admired her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s efforts in helping her overcome it. 

“Fashion has never been more intertwined with reality than it is today. As we witness a seismic shift in values, culture and morality, we discover how these times have brought change to fashion. The climate crisis is the single greatest threat we face and it impacts, among other things, the way we dress and purchase. With the ensuing discussion on responsibility and sustainability, it’s time we ask what we want our clothes to say about us. This issue marks the birth of Vogue Values and reiterates what we stand for. Our larger-than-life cover star @KatyPerry conquers the streets of Mumbai in kaleidoscopic fashion. At home with her beau @OrlandoBloom, the global pop phenomenon follows a no-plastic policy; at work, she uses her platform to support Impossible Foods to provide meat substitutes in America. “These are small changes,” she says. “Not everything in my life is perfect. I’m still amending it every day to be more conscious about what I’m taking from Mother Earth and how I can give back,” she tells Vogue’s Features Director, @MeghaMahindru. In this issue are some of these small lessons we can all adopt to give back. Here’s wishing you all a mindful 2020!” - @Priya_Tanna, editor-in-chief, Vogue India Katy Perry in an embroidered patchwork coat made from recycled fabrics bound together with mirror work, leftover thread and tinsel. Slip dress, robe; all @sabyasachiofficial. Necklaces; both @sabyasachijewelry. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.

The Small Talk singer shared a special form of deep affection with fiancé Orlando Bloom while speaking to a famous e-magazine. The singer claimed she was having a rough time particularly in between 2017 and 2018, when she didn’t even want to “get out of bed”.

Katy expressed, "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.” 

Speaking about her relationship with Orlando, the musician admired his cooperative nature. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

The Bon Appétit singer started dating Orlando in 2017, but called it quits a year later due to work responsibilities. Though, the couple got back together in April 2018, followed by Orlando proposing Katy a few months later.


