Jamie Foxx all praises for Tarantino after 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jamie Foxx and Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino were awarded at the 2020 Palm Springs international film Festival last night.

The actor recounted the details of the award ceremony in an Instagram post where he also shared a couple of pictures and a video with Tarantino.



Sharing his excitement the "Django Unchained" star wrote, "My grandmother always said that I would do great things with great people , last night was a wonderful example of that".

Paying tribute to Tarantino, Foxx called him an "icon living" and the best director who received a very well deserved award.

"We laughed as we always do when we get together and also marveled at the fact that we are blessed to do what we do," he further said in the caption.

The video shared by Jamie Foxx shows him celebrating their awards.







