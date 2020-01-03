close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Jamie Foxx all praises for Tarantino after 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 03, 2020

 Jamie Foxx and Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino were awarded at  the 2020 Palm Springs international film Festival last night.

The actor recounted the details of the award ceremony in an Instagram post where he also shared a couple of pictures and a video with Tarantino.

Sharing his excitement the "Django Unchained" star wrote, "My grandmother always said that I would do great things with great people , last night was a wonderful example of that".

Paying tribute to Tarantino, Foxx called him an "icon living" and the best director who received a very well deserved award.

"We laughed as we always do when we get together and also marveled at the fact that we are blessed to do what we do," he further said in the caption.

The video shared by Jamie Foxx shows him celebrating their awards.

View this post on Instagram

My grandmother always said that I would do great things with great people last night was a wonderful example of that… First I gave thanks to the Palm Springs international film Festival… I was awarded the spotlight award for “Just Mercy”... and then a wonderful moment backstage with an icon living... Quentin Tarantino... Who was also awarded A very well deserved best director… because he is the best director...we laughed as we always do when we get together and also marveled at the fact that we are blessed to do what we do… Please go see @justmercyfilm The momentum we have is remarkable… Now we just want the world to see it… On January 10th go and take a friend... @michaelbjordan #swipeleft. #djangounchained @wiresonly

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on



