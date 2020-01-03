Man 'neutralised' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: police

PARIS: An knife-wielding assailant was "neutralised" after stabbing passersby in Villejuif, one of the city's suburbs, police said, with reports suggesting at least two people were wounded.



Paris police department and sources close to the inquiry confirmed that the man was shot and killed by officers on Friday. Sources told AFP two people were injured in the attack and the assailant killed.

France’s BFM TV reported the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured. On the other hand, Express UK said the assailant was wearing a suicide vest.

The area near Parc des Hauts was cordoned off and police told people to avoid it. Some reports on social media suggest the incident occurred in the Hautes-Bruyères park.

"Ongoing intervention by the police," authorities said on Twitter.



A local journalist said there was a "large security perimeter".

The shocking stabbing attack becomes the first one of 2020.

More to come…