close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
January 3, 2020

Man 'neutralised' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: police

World

AFP
Fri, Jan 03, 2020
The area near Parc des Hauts was cordoned off and police told people to avoid it

PARIS: An knife-wielding assailant was "neutralised" after stabbing passersby in Villejuif, one of the city's suburbs, police said, with reports suggesting at least  two people were wounded.

Paris police department and sources close to the inquiry confirmed that the man was shot and killed by officers on Friday. Sources told AFP two people were injured in the attack and the assailant killed.

France’s BFM TV reported  the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured. On the other hand, Express UK said the assailant was wearing a suicide vest.

The area near Parc des Hauts was cordoned off and police told people to avoid it. Some reports on social media suggest the incident occurred in the Hautes-Bruyères park.

"Ongoing intervention by the police," authorities said on Twitter.

A local journalist said there was a "large security perimeter".

The shocking stabbing attack becomes the first one of 2020.

More to come…

Latest News

More From World