FIR filed against Karachi Mayor's son, security over assault on New Year's Eve

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar's son and security guards over an alleged assault that occurred on New Year's Eve.



According to Geo News, the young man who was allegedly beaten, identified as Hasnain Haider, said in the report that Taimur Wasim — the mayor's son — and his guards stopped at a petrol pump in Defence phase 8 on December 31. The accused were traveling in a double-cabin vehicle.

According to the victim, the spat started when the guard accompanying Taimur resorted to aerial firing, prompting Hasnain to enquire why he was doing so. In response, the guard and the mayor's son allegedly assaulted him.

Neither the mayor nor his son or the guards have responded to the claim so far.