Sara Ali Khan rides a jet ski with Amrita Singh in Maldives





Sara Ali Khan who is away from the town on an exotic vacation with her family is keeping her fans updated with enthralling clicks from Maldives.

The Simmba actor’s holiday pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are already making rounds on social media and now the fans have once again been left amazed with pictures of her having the time of her life with mother Amrita Singh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, 24-year-old actor posted a video on her story, riding on a jet ski along with her mother.

In the short clip, Sara can be seen sitting behind Amrita while she takes control of the scooter in the blue seas.

Both the Bollywood actors have their life jackets on. The Kedarnath star captioned the video as, “Mother daughter time.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is gearing up for her next film, Coolie No1, helmed by David Dhawan, co-starring Varun Dhawan.



Moreover, she will also be starring in upcoming film, Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.