Linda Ronstadt lists Donald Trump's similarities to Hitler

Linda Ronstadt is a popular, retired singer who has tried her hand at a number of genres in her musical career. From diving into light opera to Latin, rock and even country music, the star has tried and tested it all.

She retired back in 2011 but ever since then has made a few public appearances. She is one of the many celebrities who have a less than amicable relationship with the current president Donald Trump.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper, which partly aired on Monday night on Anderson Cooper 360, on CNN, Ronstadt went onto compare, Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

She stated that she saw 'great parallels" between the two men. She went onto say, "As Hitler rose to power there were a lot of chances to stop him and they didn’t speak out."

"And the industrial complex thought that they could control him once they got him in office and, of course, he was not controllable. And by the time he got established, he put his own people in place and stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power," she added.



She explained her point by saying, "If you read the history, you won’t be surprised. It’s exactly the same. Find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was gonna get elected the day he announced, and I said it’s gonna be like Hitler and the Mexicans are the new Jews. And sure enough, that’s what he delivered."